Images of 17 people the Met want to find after violence broke out at a "Free Tommy Robinson" demonstration in central London have been released.

Police officers and members of the public were injured as protesters blocked roads and threw missiles during the march on 9 June.

Five people were arrested on the day of the march.

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was in jail at the time but has since been released on bail.

Robinson had admitted a charge of contempt of court in May but was released in August following a hearing at the Court of Appeal.

During the demonstration, riot officers were deployed as hundreds of protesters blocked the roads around Trafalgar Square.

Det Con Jonny Wise said "violent disorder" had broken out "resulting in injuries to members of the public and numerous police officers."

"We are now issuing a further appeal for assistance in identifying the people in these images," he said.