Image copyright @5561CL Image caption Commuters are facing major delays due to a failure of the electricity supply at London Victoria station

Dozens of commuters are facing major delays after the electricity supply to London Victoria station failed.

Southern Railway, Southeastern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express were all reporting cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes on Tuesday.

The power problems had affected a large section of track between Croydon and Victoria, Southern Railway said.

All lines are now open but commuters have been told to expect disruption until the end of service.

About 210,000 passengers use the station every day, according to average figures collected for the Office of Rail and Road in 2016-17.