London

Westfield Shopping Centre: Two hurt as man 'falls from height'

  • 17 October 2018
Westfield Image copyright Mark Oliver
Image caption Scotland Yard said two people had been injured

Two people were injured when a man "fell from a height" at a shopping centre in east London.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford at about 16:00 BST after reports a man had fallen and a woman was injured, Scotland Yard said.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital.

Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites