Rail passengers are being told a "near normal service" is likely to and from London Paddington during the morning rush hour, but some further disruption is possible.

Services were delayed or cancelled throughout Wednesday.

The chaos was caused by damage to 500m of overhead power cables inflicted during a train test run.

Engineers carried out repairs overnight and three of the four closed lines were set to reopen on Thursday morning.

The travel chaos on Wednesday affected GWR, TfL Rail and Heathrow Express passengers from as far as south-west Wales, Bristol, Exeter, Plymouth and Penzance.

A reduced service began running around midday but disruption continued throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Network Rail said the "extent of the damage" meant the repairs "won't be completed in one night".

"So while services on Thursday morning will be significantly improved, there may still be some disruption.

"We advise passengers to continue to check with train operators before travelling. We apologise to passengers who have been affected by this major incident."

GWR said because one line remained closed "some alterations will be experienced on commuter services in the Thames Valley, particularly trains serving the stations of Maidenhead and Twyford".