A man has died after being assaulted in the communal area of a block of flats in south London.

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Charlotte Despard Avenue, Battersea, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man was found injured and died at the scene about 45 minutes later.

His next-of-kin have been informed and a murder investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police said.

All suspects fled the scene before police arrived and there were no arrests.

A post-mortem examination will take place later.