Image copyright Westminster Council Image caption The new plans suggest a central "piazza" at Oxford Circus

The area around London's Oxford Street will get a £150m investment under an "ambitious" new proposal after plans to pedestrianise the street were scrapped.

Westminster City Council ditched plans to make the shopping street traffic-free after residents opposed the idea.

New plans include a central "piazza" at Oxford Circus and a revamped "gateway to the West End" at Marble Arch.

The council said it would set aside £50m a year for the next three years for the scheme.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the council's refusal of the pedestrianisation plans in June was a "betrayal".

He has been invited to comment on the new proposal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Original plans to make the shopping street traffic-free were ditched

Although the new plans would involve developing more areas for pedestrians, two-way traffic along the length of Oxford Street would be retained.

The council also said it would introduce more 20mph speed limits in the area and "work towards a future where all commercial vehicles that are not zero-emission are banned".

Westminster City Council's cabinet member for planning, Richard Beddoe, said: "In developing this strategy we have listened carefully to those who know best - those who live, work, visit and do business in the area.

"No other major city in the world has sought to refresh and revitalise a whole district in such a comprehensive and ambitious fashion," he added.