London Oxford Street £150m improvements plans unveiled
The area around London's Oxford Street will get a £150m investment under an "ambitious" new proposal after plans to pedestrianise the street were scrapped.
Westminster City Council ditched plans to make the shopping street traffic-free after residents opposed the idea.
New plans include a central "piazza" at Oxford Circus and a revamped "gateway to the West End" at Marble Arch.
The council said it would set aside £50m a year for the next three years for the scheme.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the council's refusal of the pedestrianisation plans in June was a "betrayal".
He has been invited to comment on the new proposal.
Although the new plans would involve developing more areas for pedestrians, two-way traffic along the length of Oxford Street would be retained.
The council also said it would introduce more 20mph speed limits in the area and "work towards a future where all commercial vehicles that are not zero-emission are banned".
Westminster City Council's cabinet member for planning, Richard Beddoe, said: "In developing this strategy we have listened carefully to those who know best - those who live, work, visit and do business in the area.
"No other major city in the world has sought to refresh and revitalise a whole district in such a comprehensive and ambitious fashion," he added.