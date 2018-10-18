Image copyright @Faridque Image caption Two people were injured when a man "fell from a height" at Westfield Shopping Centre

A 24-year-old has been arrested after two people were hurt when a man "fell from a height" on to a woman at a shopping centre in east London.

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen on to a woman at Westfield Shopping Centre, Stratford at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

She suffered life-changing injuries. His condition was not life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and reckless endangerment of life.

Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.