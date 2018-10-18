Image copyright Met Police Image caption Koffi Kouakou said he lived with a female victim in a flat in Grenfell Tower

A man has been jailed after he claimed to be in a relationship with a woman who died in the Grenfell Tower fire so he could have free accommodation.

Koffi Kouakou, of Westfield Close, London, said he lived in a flat in the north Kensington block with the woman.

He was put up in a hotel for about two months before being moved to a flat.

At Isleworth Crown Court, the 53-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Kouakou was arrested on 7 June after detectives established he had not lived in the tower and was not in a relationship with the woman.

According to the Met, accommodating Kouakou in the hotel and flat cost in excess of £30,000.

The fire on 14 June 2017 in Kensington killed 72 people.