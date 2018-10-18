Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leon Scott attacked his victim with two knives in front of a mother and her young children

A man who stabbed a shop worker about 30 times in an unprovoked attack has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Leon Scott, 41, launched the attack as his victim chatted to people outside a shop he worked in on Ley Street in Ilford, north London, in November 2017.

He used two knives to stab the 31-year-old man before casually walking away when a member of the public stepped in, the Old Bailey heard.

Scott, of Drayton Close, Ilford, will be sentenced on 29 November.

He had previously been jailed for manslaughter for 10 years in 1999 after stabbing a man to death, jurors were told.

'Lost will to live'

The victim of last year's attack was taken to hospital in a critical condition and continues to suffer from nerve damage to his arm.

In a witness impact statement, the victim said: "I am in so much pain and I can't sleep."

"I feel down, angry, depressed and I am scared to go out and I don't feel safe in public," he added.

"I think about the incident all the time... I don't feel happy anymore. I have lost the will to live."

The Metropolitan Police's acting Det Sgt Jeremy Collins said the "frenzied" attack was "random by all accounts".

"The scene that unfolded that morning is the stuff of nightmares, and the victim has endured lasting physical injury and psychological trauma as a result," he added.