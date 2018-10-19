Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Tomlin's attackers fled the scene before police arrived

The killing of a man, who was beaten to death outside his home in south London, has caused "deep upset" in the community, the local council leader has said.

Father-of-two Ian Tomlin, 46, was killed on Wednesday at flats on Charlotte Despard Avenue, Battersea.

Police are yet to comment on whether Mr Tomlin, who worked as a lorry driver, had been confronting drug dealers.

Cecil Tomlin told the Evening Standard his son was "a great father".

The Metropolitan Police is yet to make any arrests as the suspects had fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Neighbour Francis Rafferty had been returning from shopping at about the time Mr Tomlin was killed.

He said: "Police told me he was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the head and once in the leg. They just told me to get some towels.

"I've lived here seven years and not seen anything like this before."

Police have not officially confirmed the nature of Mr Tomlin's injuries.

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 100 murder investigations have been launched across London in 2018

Mr Tomlin worked for a waste company contracted to Wandsworth Council, whose leader Ravi Govindia described the killing as "truly shocking".

He added: "It has caused deep upset and sadness across the entire community.

"I know that the community on the estate is strong and cohesive and it's important it now comes together and helps the police catch those responsible."

At the scene

BBC News reporter Lauren Moss

The police investigation is still going on, forensics have been at the scene visiting the block of flats where the fatal assault took place.

People in the community have been telling me of their shock at what has happened.

Residents have said there does seem to be a problem with drugs in the area.

Quite a significant sign has been put near some flowers by the murder scene. It says: "Stop poisoning our neighbourhood our children live here."

Mr Tomlin's death comes as statistics revealed an increase in the number of homicides being recorded in London.