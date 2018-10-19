Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andrew Adekoya (left) and Ibrahim James were both convicted of manslaughter

Two men have been convicted of beating another man to death with a baseball bat in Greenwich.

Jozef Boci, 30, was chased by a group of men following a "dispute" inside the South Pole nightclub on 17 February.

He died six days later from the injuries he sustained during the attack.

Ibrahim James, 21, and Andrew Adekoya, 22, were found guilty of Mr Boci's manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Three other men who were arrested as part of a police investigation into Mr Boci's death - Oluwatimilehin Oniyitan, 21, Dominic Brown, 30, and Abaraye Campbell, 21 - were all cleared of manslaughter.

Image copyright Daniel Antony Smith Image caption Police say there had been a "minor dispute" inside a nightclub before Jozef Boci was chased and beaten up

Police say after the "minor dispute" inside the club, the group of men waited outside for Mr Boci.

Mr Boci, originally from Albania, fled down Greenwich High Road, tripped and was attacked.

Det Ch Insp John Massey said: "The ferocity of the attack was shocking and left Jozef with no chance of survival."

James and Adekoya will both be sentenced at the Old Bailey later.