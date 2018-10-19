Image caption The Met say officers in a marked police vehicle were involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Clapham

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a marked police car in south London, the Met has confirmed.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were called to the collision on Clapham Road at 15:37 BST.

Police say the 18-year-old's condition is not yet known and the incident was referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

Roads in the Clapham area have been closed off.