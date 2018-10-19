Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ian Tomlin was described as a "great father"

Two men have been charged with murdering a father who was beaten to death outside his home in Battersea, south-west London.

Ian Tomlin, 46, was killed outside flats on Charlotte Despard Avenue on Wednesday.

Gary Beech, 48, who lives on the same street, and Michael Swan, 45, from Wandsworth, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Mr Tomlin's cause of death was a head injury caused by blunt force trauma.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said extra patrols would be carried out around the estate where Mr Tomlin was killed.

The victim's father, Cecil Tomlin, told the Evening Standard his son was "a great father" to two children.

Mr Tomlin worked for a waste company contracted to Wandsworth Council, whose leader Ravi Govindia described the killing as "truly shocking".