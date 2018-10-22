Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A blaze caused by the explosion took hours to control (Credit: Ahmed J Versi)

A woman who died in a suspected gas explosion in north-west London has been named.

The body of Ratna Alexander, 82, was found in a flat in Willow Court, Harrow, which had been destroyed in a blast in the early hours of Sunday.

She was found at about 04:00 inside a first-floor flat and her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The Met was continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion, along with the London Fire Brigade.

Around 70 firefighters dealt with the fire which led to 40 neighbours being evacuated from their homes at about 01:00 BST.

Image copyright @rahmanalanezi Image caption The first-floor flat in Fulbeck Way, Harrow, was destroyed

Another woman, a man and a baby were rescued from a second-floor flat, with the woman and child taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The Met said Harrow Council and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed about the fatality.

On Sunday, Ahmed Versi, 69, who, lives in a nearby street said he was awoken by the sirens.

"From our window we could see the fire. It was very high flames. It was almost engulfing the whole house," he said.

"You could see that the house was completely demolished. I was very concerned that there were people inside."