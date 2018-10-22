Image copyright Robin Stott Image caption The alleged incident happened at at St Pancras station on 11 May last year

A detective racially abused a Somalian toilet cleaner and threatened to smash him against a wall, a misconduct panel has heard.

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd is accused of threatening Abdi Yare at St Pancras International railway station's toilets which had been shut for cleaning.

The incident happened at 01:00 BST on 11 May last year, when the detective was off-duty, the panel heard.

Det Ch Insp Lloyd denies using racist or abusive language.

In a statement given to the Met Police at the time, Mr Yare claimed that Det Ch Insp Lloyd told him: "Get out of the way let me do my urine or I will urine on the floor."

Mr Yare, 38, who declined to use an interpreter and spoke in his second language English, told the hearing the detective had used racist language and told him: "I will smash you on the wall."

"I was panicking at the time. I was scared for my life," he said.

'Aggressive behaviour'

The men's toilets at the station are closed for cleaning between 01:00 and 05:00, with a barrier and blue sign erected to say they are shut, the hearing heard.

Heather Oliver, for Det Ch Insp Lloyd, suggested no racist or abusive language was used and that Mr Yare was in fact annoyed at the officer for using the urinals when they were closed for cleaning.

She said: "Did you develop an allegation of racist abuse to divert attention away from your own aggressive behaviour?"

Mr Yare said: "No."

James Berry, for Scotland Yard legal services, told the panel: "It's not suggested that Mr Lloyd is anything other than of good previous character.

"He has a significant amount of experience and expertise with hate crime and diversity."

Mr Berry added that there was no direct evidence of what was said, saying: "In essence the panel are going to have to decide between Mr Lloyd's account and Mr Yare's account."

Det Ch Insp Lloyd has been placed on restricted duties by Scotland Yard.

The hearing continues.