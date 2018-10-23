Image copyright Robin Stott Image caption The alleged incident happened at at St Pancras station on 11 May last year

A detective alleged to have racially abused a Somalian toilet cleaner called his accuser a "dangerous" liar who "uses his culture as a weapon", a misconduct panel has heard.

Det Ch Insp Glen Lloyd is accused of threatening Abdi Yare at St Pancras International railway station's toilets which had been shut for cleaning.

Mr Lloyd has taken leading roles in hate crime and diversity at the Met.

The 52-year-old denies using racist or abusive language.

Giving evidence, he said: "I hate racism, I really despise it, and I have worked tirelessly for over 20 years to combat it, so the irony of me sitting here in this serious situation I find galling.

"I find that all the hard work over 20 years has been thrown in my face...I have never racially abused anyone."

The incident happened at 01:00 BST on 11 May last year, when the detective was off-duty, the panel heard previously.

'Malicious allegation'

On the night, Det Ch Insp Lloyd had been at a charity event in a sushi restaurant near Liverpool Street Station and said he had drunk several glasses of wine and one gin and tonic.

He said: "It was not a night for heavy drinking and I was conscious of my professional demeanour."

Det Ch Insp Lloyd suggested Mr Yare had made the "malicious and false allegation" because the cleaner was annoyed he had used urinals which had been closed for cleaning.

"I consider him dangerous because he uses his culture as a weapon. He totally, absolutely, 100% lied," the officer said.

Mr Yare, 38, told the hearing the detective had used racist language and told him: "I will smash you on the wall."

"I was panicking at the time. I was scared for my life," he said on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Lloyd has been placed on restricted duties by Scotland Yard.

The hearing continues.