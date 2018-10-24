Image copyright Family handout Image caption Khader Saleh, a father of one, was pronounced dead at the jail on 31 January

A prisoner was stabbed to death with a makeshift knife at Wormwood Scrubs to teach him a "lesson", a court has heard.

Khader Saleh, 25, was attacked by fellow inmate Kalifa Dibbassey, 21, after going to the latter's cell to try to resolve a dispute, jurors were told.

Mr Dibbassey is on trial at the Old Bailey along with Ahmed Khayre, 22, and Enton Marku, 20, who are all accused of murder.

All three deny the charges.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told jurors it appeared Khader Saleh had gone to this cell in the hope of trying to resolve a conflict that he had with Mr Dibbassey and had "no idea" what would happen.

He said: "Kalifa Dibbassey had armed himself with a makeshift knife for the purpose of attacking Khader Saleh and had gone to the trouble of recruiting help in order that he could carry out his plan."

Image copyright PA Image caption Wormwood Scrubs has a capacity of 1,279 prisoners and at the time of Mr Saleh's death there were 1,188 inmates

Mr Marku was waiting outside the cell and Mr Khayre escorted the victim inside, the court heard.

Mr Glasgow added: "Once the cell door was shut, Khader Saleh was attacked and stabbed twice.

"He had no chance to defend himself or to strike out at his attackers, which is why the only person to sustain any injury in that cell was Khader Saleh."

Afterwards, the defendants allegedly set off an alarm before climbing into a neighbouring cell and setting off an alarm there too.

They got away when a prison guard unlocked the cell door moments later, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Glasgow said the attack appeared to have been sparked by a "minor altercation" in the segregation unit the day before.

On the possible motive for the attack, Mr Glasgow said: "Khader Saleh had made a nuisance of himself and he needed to be taught a lesson."

Jurors heard Mr Dibbassey had admitted the killing but had said he acted in self-defence.

Mr Glasgow said all three men "played their part" in the death at the west London jail and it did not matter who wielded the weapon.

The trial continues.