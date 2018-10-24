Image copyright Google Image caption The Met Police said the officers were attacked in Lawrence Gardens, Mill Hill, north London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers were attacked with a screwdriver.

The officers were assaulted after they were called to reports of a burglary in Lawrence Gardens, Mill Hill, Barnet, north London, at about 16:45 BST.

One was left with a head injury and another suffered arm injuries when they tried to speak to a man.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, the Met said.