Three men have been charged in relation to a crash outside a Muslim community centre in Cricklewood which injured three people.

An investigation was launched by the Met Police on 19 September after a car was reported to have hit several people on Oxgate Lane.

Martin Stokes, 24, of Wembley was charged with multiple offences in connection with the crash.

Michael O'Donnell, 20, and Thomas McDonagh, 20, have also been charged.

A 17-year-old girl, who was also arrested, has been bailed until next month.

Stokes is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later today facing charges of GBH, aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, causing injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and racially aggravated harassment with intention to cause alarm or distress.

O'Donnell, from Wembley, has been charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle and with vehicle interference; while McDonagh, of Wembley has been charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle.

The pair will appear in court on a date which is yet to be confirmed.