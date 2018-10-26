Image copyright Met police Image caption Guled Farah died after being shot from a car in Walthamstow

Two men have been arrested over the death of a teenager killed in a drive-by-shooting in east London.

Guled Farah, 19, died after being shot in the chest from a car in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow, on 22 September.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested at separate addresses in Waltham Forest on suspicion of murder on Friday, and remain at a east-London police station.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder the day after the attack has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Paul Healy said it was "a shocking attack on a young man on a busy Saturday night".

"The perpetrators need to be found and the firearm taken off the streets," he added.