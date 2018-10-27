Image copyright Google Image caption A 47-year-old man was found with stab wounds at an address in Greyhound Hill, Hendon

Three people have been arrested after a fatal stabbing in north London.

A 47-year-old man was found with stab wounds at an address in Greyhound Hill, Hendon, at about 23:40 BST on Friday.

A woman, aged 43, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have also been arrested in connection with the death.

All three have been taken to a north London police station for questioning. The victim died at the scene.