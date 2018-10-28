Two charged over Walthamstow fatal drive-by shooting
- 28 October 2018
A man has been charged over the death of a teenager killed in a drive-by shooting in east London.
Guled Farah, 19, died after being shot in the chest from a car in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow, on 22 September.
Delston Galloway, 25, of Fulbourne Road, E17, was charged with his murder on Saturday.
Andre Campbell, 27, of Sinclair Road, E4, was charged on the same day with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.