Image copyright @gearyjen Image caption Stranded passengers disembark a Heathrow Express train due to damage to overhead power cables at Paddington

Rail passengers are facing disruption due to damage to overhead power cables near one of London's busiest stations.

Trains between Paddington, Heathrow, Oxford and Maidenhead are severely disrupted due to wires collapsing between Paddington and Hayes and Harlington.

Some people are believed to be getting off stranded trains and onto tracks.

British Transport Police advised people not to leave trapped trains if stranded as train tracks are "very dangerous".

Earlier this month a test train damaged power cables near Paddington forcing services to be cancelled.

Great Western Railway said 10 trains in the section of the collapsed lines were stuck.

Seven have been evacuated while three more continue to be evacuated safely, a spokesman said.

Image copyright PA Image caption All train services between Paddington, Heathrow, and Maidenhead are currently suspended after damage to overhead power lines

Services to Heathrow Airport have also been cancelled until further notice.

Heathrow Express said it was sending a rescue service to take passengers on their way to Heathrow Airport back to Paddington where a care team will be waiting to transfer them onto buses to complete their journey.

National Rail said disruption is expected until the end of the day and recommended passengers use alternative methods of transport.

"All train services between Paddington, Heathrow, and Maidenhead are currently suspended after damage to overhead power lines", a spokesman said.

"Engineers are currently on site to assess the situation and begin urgent repairs.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers and would advise them to check with their rail operator for immediate travel advice."

Disgruntled passengers have taken to social media to express concerns over delays and missing flights from Heathrow Airport.