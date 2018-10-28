Image copyright Google Image caption Martin Welsh was found with stab wounds at an address in Greyhound Hill, Hendon

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found with a fatal stab wound in north London.

Martin Welsh, 47, was found stabbed at an address on Greyhound Hill in Hendon on Friday evening.

Despite efforts from paramedics, Mr Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Natasha Welsh, 43, is due before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday. A 21-year-old and 23-year-old, arrested on Friday, have been released without charge.