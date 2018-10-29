Attempted murder arrest over Barons Court 'Tube push'
- 29 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man ended up on the tracks at a Tube station.
Police said they were called to reports of an assault which led to a man falling from a platform at Barons Court station at about 23:15 GMT on Sunday.
The victim, in his 30s, suffered minor injuries but was not struck by a train after landing on the tracks at the station in West Kensington.
British Transport Police said an investigation was under way.