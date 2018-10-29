London

Hendon stabbing: Natasha Welsh faces husband murder charge

  • 29 October 2018
Hendon stabbing Image copyright PA
Image caption Martin Welsh was found with a fatal stab wound at his home in Greyhound Hill, Hendon

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her husband at their home in north London.

Natasha Welsh, 43, of Greyhound Hill, Hendon, is accused of killing 47-year-old Martin Welsh on Friday night.

She appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Mr Welsh was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday after being found with a fatal stab wound.

A 21-year-old and 23-year-old also arrested on Friday were released without charge, police said.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites