Image copyright Francesca Lilleystone Image caption Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from East Ham

Two men have been hurt in a hammer attack at an east London station.

Police were called to the main concourse of Stratford train and Tube station just before 06:00 GMT. Officers found a man with a head wound and a suspected shoulder fracture.

He was taken to hospital, along with a second victim who is being treated for minor bruising.

British Transport Police (BTP) has arrested a 26-year-old man from East Ham.

Videos seen by the BBC show three members of the public holding the suspect on the ground before police arrived.

BTP said the man was being held on suspicion of actual bodily harm, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon.