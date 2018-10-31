Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 30s has died of his injuries in Southwark Park, in Rotherhithe

A man has been stabbed to death in a park in south-east London.

Police found the victim, in his 30s, after being called to Southwark Park, in Rotherhithe, at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended the incident. Paramedics tried to save the victim but he died at the scene.

The man's next-of-kin have been informed and a murder investigation has been launched.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue, the Metropolitan Police added.