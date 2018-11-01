Image copyright Google Image caption Hashim Abdalla Ali was shot in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes in Central Avenue, Hillingdon

A man has been charged with murder after a passenger was fatally shot in a car in west London.

Hashim Abdalla Ali, 22, was sat in a parked Mercedes when he was shot at 14:37 BST in Central Avenue, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

The driver tried to get him to hospital but crashed in Uxbridge Road on the way, the Metropolitan Police said.

Juskiran Sidhu, 27, has been charged with murder and is due before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court later.

Police said they were initially responding to reports of a car crash, but found Mr Ali in the Mercedes with a bullet wound.

He died at the scene despite paramedics trying to save him.

The BBC understands the fatal shooting was the 13th in London this year.