Man arrested in east London over terror offence
- 1 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of a terror offence.
The 26-year-old was held by Met Police counter terrorism officers on Wednesday evening during a pre-planned operation.
Scotland Yard said he had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
The man remains in custody at a south London police station. A search is also being carried out at property in east London, the force said.