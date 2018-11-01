London

Man arrested in east London over terror offence

  • 1 November 2018

A man has been arrested in east London on suspicion of a terror offence.

The 26-year-old was held by Met Police counter terrorism officers on Wednesday evening during a pre-planned operation.

Scotland Yard said he had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

The man remains in custody at a south London police station. A search is also being carried out at property in east London, the force said.

