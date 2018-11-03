Image copyright Reuters Image caption England are playing Croatia on 18 November in the UEFA Nations League

The rail line that runs into Wembley Stadium station will be shut on the day England play Croatia later this month.

Preparatory work for the new HS2 line will mean Chiltern Railway services will not run between Gerrards Cross and Wembley on 18 November.

The closure could leave thousands of fans from areas between Birmingham and London looking for alternative routes.

Network Rail said the work had been organised before the match had been scheduled and it could not be altered.

It said the date had been chosen to avoid interruption with Armistice Day remembrance events the weekend before.

Antonia Buckland, Network Rail's HS2 sponsorship director, said the organisation was "working closely with Chiltern Railways to minimise the impact".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No Chiltern Railway services will run from Birmingham direct to the stadium

The Chiltern line runs services from Birmingham to London Marylebone, via stations including Leamington Spa, Warwick, Banbury and High Wycombe.

It also runs trains from Kidderminster, Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon and Aylesbury to the capital.

Southbound trains on the day of the match will run as far as Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, from where replacement bus services will run to West Ruislip or Hillingdon, to connect with London Underground services.

Chiltern trains will run north from Marylebone to Wembley Stadium. More information can be found here.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans have been advised to use alternative routes

The station sits directly next to the ground and is used by many fans travelling to and from the national stadium.

The stadium has limited parking spaces in order to encourage people to travel to Wembley using public transport.

Chiltern Railways said people who plan to travel should "visit our website for information and advice".

The FA said it did not want to comment.