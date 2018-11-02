Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Randlesdown Road

A teenager has been fatally stabbed in south-east London.

The emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at 17:20 GMT on Thursday on Randlesdown Road in Bellingham.

A boy, believed to be 15, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital, where he later died. His family has been informed.

No arrests have been made and detectives are appealing for information.