About 40 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a restaurant near the Saudi embassy in Mayfair, London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 09:17 GMT and sent six crews to the scene on Curzon Street.

The extraction system was alight across four floors and there were flats above the restaurant, LFB said.

Videos posted on social media showed flames spreading up the terraced building, which backs on to the embassy.

No injuries were reported.

Image caption Flames spread several floors of the property in Mayfair, central London

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Chelsea and other surrounding fire stations attended and the blaze was under control by 10:47.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, LFB said.