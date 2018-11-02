Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malik Chattun was found fatally wounded in Kingston-upon-Thames on 5 August.

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death following a brawl in south-west London.

Malik Chattun, 22, from Surbiton, was found fatally wounded in Kingston upon Thames, south-west London, at about 02:15 BST on 5 August.

Finley Ahwan, 19 of Worcester Park, Surrey and Kyle Hill, 19, of no fixed abode were charged with Mr Chattun's murder on Thursday.

Both will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.

A 20-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early November.