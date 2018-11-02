Two men have been arrested in south London on suspicion of terror offences.

Counter terrorism officers arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A 47-year-old was held at another property on Thursday night on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Both men are in custody at south London police stations and a search is being carried out at one address.

Detectives have also carried out searches of two other residential buildings as part of their investigation, the Met Police said.