London Fire Brigade said it received numerous calls about the blaze

Seven vehicles were destroyed after a huge fire ripped through a luxury car dealership in east London.

Around 125 firefighters fought the blaze at Imperials, on High Road, Chadwell Heath in Romford,

Crews were first called at 22:10 GMT on Saturday night, and managed to bring the fire under control by 07:20.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the showroom and a warehouse were "completely damaged", London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Station manager Paul Eastland said "quick-thinking firefighters" were able to move many cars which prevented a potentially huge explosion.

He added: "This saved many thousands of pounds worth of vehicle damage.

"They also removed a number of cylinders which can also explode when exposed to heat."

According to Imperials' website, it sells "prestige" cars such as BMWs, Land Rovers and Lamborghinis

The fire spread to a pile of tyres, which created thick plumes of black smoke.

Residents in the area have been urged by LFB to keep windows and doors shut.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.