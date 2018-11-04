Image caption More than 110 murder investigations have been launched by the Met Police in 2018

A man has died after being found with fatal stab wounds on a street in south-east London.

He was found in Samos Road, Anerley, in Bromley, at 12:30 GMT and pronounced dead at the scene at 13:00, police said.

Detectives say there are few details of the victim and no arrests have been made.

The Met said it has launched a murder investigation and the area remained cordoned off while inquiries continue.

The killing comes after two teenage boys were both fatally stabbed in separate incidents in south London.

Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham.

The following day Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, was attacked in Balham Hill outside Clapham South Tube station and later died in hospital.

No arrests have been made in either murder investigation.