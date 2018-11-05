Anerley stabbing: Two arrested over fatal stabbing
Two men have been arrested over a fatal stabbing in south-east London.
The victim, believed to be 22, was found in Samos Road, Anerley, Bromley, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries are being made to establish his identity and to inform his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.
Two men - aged 19 and 21 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
The victim became the third young man to be fatally stabbed in London in a four day period.
It comes two days after Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, was attacked in Balham Hill outside Clapham South Tube station and later died in hospital.
Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham, Lewisham.
More than 110 murder investigations have been launched across the capital this year.