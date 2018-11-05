Image copyright ks.2savvv/ Instagram Image caption Jay Hughes was stabbed to death in a premeditated attack at a chicken shop in south-east London

It could take 10 years to solve London's violent crime problem, the city's mayor has warned.

Two teenage boys and two men have been stabbed to death in the city in the last five days, including 15-year-old Jay Hughes.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said that primary school children carry a knife to give them a "sense of belonging".

He told the BBC's Today programme to "really make significant progress can take up to 10 years".

In September, a London Violence Reduction Unit was set up mirroring the approach taken in Glasgow, where violence is treated as a "disease".

More than 110 murder investigations have been launched across the capital this year.

Jay Hughes, 15, was stabbed to death in a premeditated attack at a chicken shop in Bellingham, south-east London, on Thursday.

Another teenager Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was then knifed to death outside Clapham South station at about 16:25 GMT on Friday.

Mr Khan said the increase in violent crime was not acceptable but said it could take "a generation" to solve the problem.

He added: "They saw in Scotland what we're seeing in London which is children in primary school thinking not only is it OK to carry a knife, but it gives them a sense of belonging, joining a criminal gang, it makes them feel safer.

"We have to be tough in relation to enforcement. But we have to give young people constructive things to do, investing in youth centre, youth workers and after school clubs."

Two men have also been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Bromley on Sunday.

Another man, Rocky Djelal, 38, was found with fatal stab wounds in a busy London park beside a playground in Southwark on Wednesday.