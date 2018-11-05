Image copyright Other Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video 'has caused great alarm and distress'

Footage of a group of people laughing as they burn a model of Grenfell Tower has been branded "sickening and disgraceful".

The video, shared widely on social media, shows a cardboard model of the tower, complete with drawings of people at the windows, being set alight.

Dany Cotton, commissioner of London Fire Brigade (LFB), said the video "cannot be justified on any level".

Scotland Yard said the Grenfell Tower investigation team is making inquiries.

Commander Stuart Cundy said: "I am frankly appalled by the callous nature of the video posted online. To mock that disaster in such a crude way is vile.

"Any offences that have been committed will be fully investigated."

Mr Cundy appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

'Blatant acts of hatred'

Some 72 people were killed in the devastating blaze at the west London tower block in June 2017.

The Justice4Grenfell campaign group has called for the video to be removed from social media as it "has caused great alarm and distress".

The group said: "This is clearly a hate crime and as a society we should never tolerate these types of blatant acts of hatred.

"We have an expectation that the police will look into this robustly and that the perpetrators will face the full force of the law."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said on Twitter: "This is sickening and disgraceful behaviour.

"I am disgusted that people would behave in such a hateful way."

The video has not yet been verified by the BBC.