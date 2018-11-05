Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Promise Nkenda died at the scene

A 17-year-old boy was struck by a stolen car before being stabbed 15 times by a teenage gang, a court has heard.

Lord Promise Nkenda was repeatedly stabbed in the head, back and chest in Canning Town on 14 February, the jury was told.

He managed to knock on a door but died at the scene at 08:40 GMT.

Shemar Dawes, Ephraim Idris, Anton Muir, Ishaq Abdille, all 18, and a 15-year-old boy all deny murder.

The Old Bailey heard that Promise was walking along the pavement in Newham, east London when five people in a BMW accelerated and hit him.

The teenager got to his feet and fled but the car pursued him until he ran down an alleyway, when four people got out of the vehicle and gave chase, it is alleged.

Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard that Promise was "deliberately" run over by a stolen car

He was caught in Goldwing Close where he was attacked, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alan Kent said it was still unknown whether the attack was a case of mistaken identity or whether Promise had deliberately been targeted.

'Stood no chance'

Mr Kent added: "We don't know the motive, but what we do know was that Promise was killed and he was killed by the group of defendants.

"He stood no chance against that car, and equally he stood no chance against the four who chased him down the alleyway and stabbed him to death."

The court heard that the stolen BMW was found crashed, and a knife and pair of latex gloves were later discovered behind a nearby telephone junction box.

Mr Kent told the jury that Mr Idris, Mr Muir and the juvenile accept they were at the scene but have denied murder.

The lawyer said Mr Abdille and Mr Dawes both denied any presence or involvement in the attack.

The trial continues.