Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jonathan Abora, 18, attacked Israel Ogunsola in east London in April

A teenager who "hunted" for an 18-year-old man before stabbing him to death in east London has been jailed for 17 years.

Israel Ogunsola was found wounded in Link Street, Hackney, on 4 April. He later died from his injuries.

Jonathan Abora, 18, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years and 152 days for the murder.

Police said "Abora did not act alone" and continue to investigate.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Police said Israel was 'hunted by Abora who was armed and ruthless in his efforts to kill'

A witness told investigators that Mr Ogunsola was attacked with "intent to kill," the Metropolitan Police said.

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole added: "Israel was hunted by Abora who was armed and ruthless in his efforts to kill.

"I hope this conviction brings some small comfort to Israel's family and acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking of carrying weapons on our streets.

"We know Abora did not act alone and we are now appealing for anyone who knows what happened to call police."

Abora will also serve a concurrent three-year sentence for possessing a knife.