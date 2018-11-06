London

Boy, 16, 'stabbed to death' in south London

  • 6 November 2018
Greenleaf Close (as seen from Tulse Hill) Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers were called to reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close, Tulse Hill

A 16-year-old boy has died in a suspected stabbing in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said initial inquiries suggested the teenager died of stab wounds in a violent incident in Tulse Hill on Monday.

Officers were first called to reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close at 22:53 GMT where the boy was found unconscious. He died at 23:41.

The Met has deployed hundreds of extra officers on the streets of the capital in the wake of recent deaths.

This latest incident comes after four people - two teenagers and two men - died in knife attacks in London in five days.

On Monday the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned it could take a generation to turn the tide of violent crime in the capital.

The Met said no arrests have been made and the boy's next of kin has been informed.

