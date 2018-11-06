Boy, 16, 'stabbed to death' in south London
A 16-year-old boy has died in a suspected stabbing in south London.
The Metropolitan Police said initial inquiries suggested the teenager died of stab wounds in a violent incident in Tulse Hill on Monday.
Officers were first called to reports of a shooting in Greenleaf Close at 22:53 GMT where the boy was found unconscious. He died at 23:41.
The Met has deployed hundreds of extra officers on the streets of the capital in the wake of recent deaths.
This latest incident comes after four people - two teenagers and two men - died in knife attacks in London in five days.
On Monday the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned it could take a generation to turn the tide of violent crime in the capital.
The Met said no arrests have been made and the boy's next of kin has been informed.