Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with fatal stab wounds on a street in south-east London.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22, from Dagenham, was pronounced dead in Samos Road, Anerley, Bromley, on Sunday.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday. Both have been released under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward over the attack.

Emergency services were called at 12:30 GMT, but Mr Azeez was later pronounced dead at the scene at 12:59.

Police believe four or five male suspects were involved in the attack, who, along with Mr Azeez, were seen to run into Samos Road from Grace Mews.

After the attack took place, the suspects fled in one direction and Mr Azeez went in the other before collapsing.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place later.