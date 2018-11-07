Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was found seriously injured in his home on Evesham Road in Enfield

A 98-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was attacked and robbed in his home.

He was found with bruising and a head injury at a property in Evesham Road, Enfield, north London, on Tuesday morning.

The Met Police said he remains in a life-threatening condition at an east London hospital.

During a search of the man's home officers found a television and other personal belongings had been taken.

No arrests have been made.

Det Insp Paul Ridley, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a brutal and senseless attack on a vulnerable pensioner in his own home. The level of violence used was completely excessive.

"From our inquiries we have established that the victim was spoken to by a family member on the telephone on Monday 5 November at 14:00 and had not raised any concerns.

"We are therefore confident the attack took place in the 20-hour window between then, possibly on Bonfire Night, to when he was discovered.

"I would urge any members of the public that may have seen any persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 to come forward as a priority."