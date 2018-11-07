Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola died shortly after being taken to hospital

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a Tube station.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, from Peckham, was fatally stabbed outside Clapham South station on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy charged will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed until later this month, according to the force.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside the tube station at about 16:35 GMT.

Malcolm, a student at a college in Clapham, had suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital, where he died.

He was the second teenager to be stabbed to death in south London within 24 hours.

Jay Hughes, 15, died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham.

Since then three other young people have been killed in suspected stabbings in the capital.