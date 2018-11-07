Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sheiku Adams died after falling from his third floor flat in Camden

Police have charged three people after a man died in a fall from a third floor flat.

Sheiku Adams, 49, was pronounced dead in hospital at 23:56 BST on 25 October after he was found outside Denyer House in Highgate Road, Camden, north London.

Neil Allen, 25, Nicola Green, 32, and Stephanie Haughton, 34 - all from the Wolverhampton area - were charged with his manslaughter.

They will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday.