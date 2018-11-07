London

Three charged after man dies in Camden flat fall

  • 7 November 2018
Sheiku Adams Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Sheiku Adams died after falling from his third floor flat in Camden

Police have charged three people after a man died in a fall from a third floor flat.

Sheiku Adams, 49, was pronounced dead in hospital at 23:56 BST on 25 October after he was found outside Denyer House in Highgate Road, Camden, north London.

Neil Allen, 25, Nicola Green, 32, and Stephanie Haughton, 34 - all from the Wolverhampton area - were charged with his manslaughter.

They will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites