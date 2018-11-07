Image copyright Google Image caption Hashim Abdalla Ali was shot in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes in Central Avenue, Hillingdon

A second man has been charged with murdering a car passenger who was shot in west London.

Hashim Abdalla Ali, 22, was sitting in a parked Mercedes when he was shot at 14:37 BST in Central Avenue, Hillingdon, on 11 October.

The driver tried to get him to hospital but crashed in Uxbridge Road on the way, the Metropolitan Police said.

Phillip Fashakin, 36, of no fixed abode was charged with Mr Ali's murder on Wednesday.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Juskiran Sidhu, 27, of Hayes was charged with murder on 31 October. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 January 2019.