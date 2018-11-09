Image copyright Will Robins/Tyler Chatterley-Russell Image caption PC Keith Palmer was unarmed as he was attacked by Khalid Masood

A memorial to the police officer murdered in last year's Westminster terror attack is to be erected at the Houses of Parliament later this year.

Keith Palmer, 48, was stabbed by Khalid Masood while on duty on the forecourt of the Palace of Westminster and died despite an MP's attempts to save him.

PC Palmer was one of five people killed in Masood's attack on 22 March 2017.

The memorial would be a reminder of PC Palmer's sacrifice and heroism, the Police Memorial Trust said.

The remembrance stone will be placed at the Carriage Gates, where PC Palmer was attacked, according to the trust.

"I am so very pleased to confirm that this fitting and lasting tribute to PC Palmer will be placed at this iconic site", chairwoman Geraldine Winner said.

"We know it will bring some small comfort to his family and loved ones.

"For evermore the memorial will remind Londoners and those who visit this site from around the world of the service, sacrifice and heroism of this brave British police officer."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A single red rose was placed in front of PC Palmer's helmet in Westminster ahead of his funeral

The announcement was welcomed by Scotland Yard Commissioner Cressida Dick and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

Mr Bercow said: "PC Palmer died doing the job he loved - ensuring the safety of members of both houses, the staff who work here and members of the public on the estate at the time.

"We owe him a profound debt of gratitude for his bravery, which resulted in him paying the ultimate price.

"This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to his dedication and his courage."

Kent-born terrorist Masood, 52, drove a hire car over Westminster Bridge, mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster in the rampage.

He stabbed PC Palmer near the entrance to Parliament. MP Tobias Ellwood rushed to help the officer and gave him CPR but was unable to save his life.

Also killed in the 82-second attack were US tourist Kurt Cochran, Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31, and Britons Aysha Frade, 44, and 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes.

Masood was shot dead by armed police just yards away from Big Ben.

Plans for the memorial were first unveiled last year.