Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez died of multiple stab wounds

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in south-east London.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22, from Dagenham, died of his wounds after the attack in Samos Road, Anerley, Bromley, on Sunday.

The Met Police said officers arrested a girl at an address in south London on Friday. She remains in custody.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and have been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called at 12:30 GMT on Sunday, but Mr Azeez was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:59.

Police had said they thought four or five male suspects were involved in the attack, who, along with Mr Azeez, were seen to run into Samos Road from Grace Mews.

After the attack took place, the suspects fled in one direction and Mr Azeez went in the other before he collapsed.

A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Mr Azeez was the fourth person to be stabbed to death in the capital in a five-day spate of killings.